Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Vera ROCKETT

Vera ROCKETT Notice
ROCKETT Vera

Peacefully, on the 27th September, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 89 years, of Gaywood. Beloved wife of the late Doug. A much loved mum of Gerald and Linda (deceased), mother-in-law of Derek and grandmother to Kate. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for RSPCA, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 2, 2020
