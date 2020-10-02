|
ROCKETT Vera
Peacefully, on the 27th September, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 89 years, of Gaywood. Beloved wife of the late Doug. A much loved mum of Gerald and Linda (deceased), mother-in-law of Derek and grandmother to Kate. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for RSPCA, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 2, 2020