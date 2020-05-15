Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
On the 7th May, 2020, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 83 years, of Walpole Cross Keys. Dearly loved wife of Eric. Loving mum of Shirley, Deb and John. A dear mother-in-law and a much loved nan and great-nan. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 15, 2020
