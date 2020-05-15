|
|
LAWRENCE
Veronica (Ronnie)
On the 7th May, 2020, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 83 years, of Walpole Cross Keys. Dearly loved wife of Eric. Loving mum of Shirley, Deb and John. A dear mother-in-law and a much loved nan and great-nan. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 15, 2020