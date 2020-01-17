Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00
Mintlyn Crematorium
Veronica PEACH

PEACH

Veronica (Roni)

On the 11th January 2020, peacefully at The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), aged 65 years, of King's Lynn. Dearly loved mum of Nigel, Paulette and Liam. A dear mother-in-law and a much loved nan and grandma. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday, 28th January 2020 at 10:00am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 17, 2020
