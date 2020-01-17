|
|
PEACH
Veronica (Roni)
On the 11th January 2020, peacefully at The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), aged 65 years, of King's Lynn. Dearly loved mum of Nigel, Paulette and Liam. A dear mother-in-law and a much loved nan and grandma. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday, 28th January 2020 at 10:00am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 17, 2020