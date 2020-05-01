|
PRATT Victor John
Very peacefully, on 23rd April, 2020, aged 88 years, of South Wootton. Adored and much loved husband of Betty (deceased), much loved dad of Lesley, Lester and David and father-in-law of Peter, Yvette and Kim. Loving grandad of Oliver (and his partner Katie), Christopher, Robert, David and Della and great-grandfather of Olivia. Dearest brother and brother-in-law to Olive, John (deceased), Sonny (deceased), Barbara (deceased), Fred (deceased), Joan, Brenda (deceased) and Jim (deceased). Sadly, due to the current situation, only a private service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday, 11th May, 2020 at 10.00am. A celebration of Vic's life will be held at a later date. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for British Heart Foundation, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 1, 2020