More Obituaries for Victor SMITH
Victor SMITH

Victor SMITH Notice
SMITH Victor 'Vic'

On the 14th October, 2020, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 86 years, of Middleton. Dearly loved husband of Daphne, best dad in the world to Nigel and Jo, a dear father-in-law to Luke and much loved Poppa to Elliot and Harvey. Owing to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. A get-together to celebrate Vic's life will follow later. Donations, if desired, for World Wildlife Fund (UK), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 23, 2020
