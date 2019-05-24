Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Violet Doreen "Molly" Baker

Violet Doreen "Molly" Baker Notice
BAKER
Violet Doreen (Molly)
Peacefully, on the 14th May, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 92 years, of Goodwins Hall, formerly of Heacham. Beloved wife of the late Louis. Dearly loved mum of David and Peter, mother-in-law of Pat and Ann. A much loved nan and great-nan. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 30th May, 2019 at 4:00 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for East Anglian Air Ambulance, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on May 24, 2019
