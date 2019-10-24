|
NORMAN
Violet Ellen
It is with great sadness we announce that our mother, Violet Norman, aged 84 years, has peacefully passed away at Rose Lodge Care Home, Wisbech, on the 14th October, 2019, formerly of Terrington St Clement and South Lynn. She will be sadly missed by her daughter Wendy, sons Arthur, John and Paul. She will also be missed by her granddaughters Kelly & Abigale and great-granddaughter Annabel. Funeral Service at All Saints Church, King's Lynn on Wednesday, 6th November, 2019 at 11:30am followed by interment at Gayton Road Cemetery, where she will be reunited with her dear loving husband Richard (Dick). Flowers are welcome or donations, if desired, for Dementia Matters, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 24, 2019