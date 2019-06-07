Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Violet WEARDEN

Violet WEARDEN Notice
Passed away peacefully, on the 3rd June, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 101 years, of Briar House. A beloved wife of the late Leonard and a much loved mum of Michael (deceased) and Raymond. A dear mother-in-law to Mary and Linda and a special nan to Maddie. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday, 21st June, 2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on June 7, 2019
