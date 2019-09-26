Home

Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services
The Swaffham Funeral Home, Lynn Road
Swaffham, Norfolk PE37 7AY
01760 721305
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
14:00
St James the Great Church
Castle Acre
View Map
Virginia HOWES
HOWES

Virginia 'Wendy'

Passed away peacefully on 14th September 2019, aged 71. Wife to Mick (deceased), mum to Sonia. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Funeral Service at St James the Great Church, Castle Acre on Wednesday, 2nd October, 2019 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for St James the Great Church, Castle Acre, may be made at the service or sent c/o Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services, Lynn Road, Swaffham, PE37 7AY.
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 26, 2019
