GRIEF
Walter
passed away peacefully at The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House on 26th July 2020 aged 95 years. Dearly loved husband, dad, grandad and great grandad. Family and close friends only at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday 6th August at 1.45pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Royal British Legion and The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House may be made at the service or sent to - John Lincoln Funeral Directors 40, Greevegate, Hunstanton PE36 6AG.
Published in Lynn News on July 31, 2020