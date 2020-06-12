Home

Walter Albert (Wally/Cosh) Passed away peacefully on 28th May 2020, at The Paddocks Care Home, aged 95, of West Winch, formerly of Great Bircham. A dear husband of Joan (deceased), much loved father of Stephen and father-in-law of Louise. Loving grandad of Donna, Gemma, James, Paige and Alexander, great-grandad of Keira. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday 17th June at 3.15pm. Immediate family only, due to the current restrictions. Donations if desired for The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House, may be sent to A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1NN. Online donations can be made via www.ajcoggles.co.uk by following the memory giving link.
Published in Lynn News on June 12, 2020
