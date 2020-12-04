Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020
13:00
Mintlyn Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter WARNES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter WARNES

Notice Condolences

Walter WARNES Notice
WARNES Walter

Peacefully passed away, at home, on 29th November, 2020, aged 86 years. A dearly loved brother of Margaret and her partner David. A much loved uncle of Gerald and Julie. A dear great-uncle, great-great-uncle and a dear cousin. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday, 15th December, 2020 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for NCH & C Charitable Fund (Virtual Ward), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Dec. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -