WARNES Walter
Peacefully passed away, at home, on 29th November, 2020, aged 86 years. A dearly loved brother of Margaret and her partner David. A much loved uncle of Gerald and Julie. A dear great-uncle, great-great-uncle and a dear cousin. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday, 15th December, 2020 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for NCH & C Charitable Fund (Virtual Ward), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Dec. 4, 2020