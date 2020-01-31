|
|
WATTS Wendy
(Nee Jarvis)
Peacefully on 19th January, 2020 at Woodlands Care Home aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of John (Deceased) mother of Susan and Brian, mother-in-law to David and Sarah and dear nanny to Laura, Beth and Ellie. Sister to Michael and sister-in-law to Eileen. Sadly missed by nieces, nephews family and friends. Funeral service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday 12th February at 12.15pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired for Guide Dogs for The Blind may be made at the service or sent to- John Lincoln F/D's 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton, PE36 6AG
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 31, 2020