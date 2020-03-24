|
|
BATTERBEE
William (Bill)
Passed away peacefully on 14th March 2020, at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, with his family at his side, aged 91 years, of Castle Acre. Beloved dad of Pat, Dennis and Paul. Brother of Lil. Father in law of Shirley, Dawn and Bruce. A much loved grandad and great grandad. He will dearly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service at St James the Great Church, Castle Acre on Wednesday 1st April at 2pm, followed by a burial in the churchyard. Donations if desired for Cancer Research UK, may be made at the service, or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, King's Lynn PE30 1NN.
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 24, 2020