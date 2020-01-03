|
BURT
William Peter (Bill) Peacefully, on the 29 December 2019, surrounded by members of his family, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 88 years, of South Wootton. A loving husband of Mary. Much loved dad of Carol, Billy, Peter and Paula. A dear father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad. Funeral Service at St Mary's Church, South Wootton on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 at 1.00pm followed by PRIVATE interment at South Wootton Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Alzheimer's Society, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 3, 2020