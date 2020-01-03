Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
13:00
St Mary's Church
South Wootton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William BURT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William BURT

Notice Condolences

William BURT Notice
BURT

William Peter (Bill) Peacefully, on the 29 December 2019, surrounded by members of his family, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 88 years, of South Wootton. A loving husband of Mary. Much loved dad of Carol, Billy, Peter and Paula. A dear father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad. Funeral Service at St Mary's Church, South Wootton on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 at 1.00pm followed by PRIVATE interment at South Wootton Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Alzheimer's Society, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -