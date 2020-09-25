|
|
COOK
William (Bill) Thomas
On the 21st September, 2020, peacefully at Fridhem Rest Home, Heacham. Beloved husband of Joan (deceased), much loved and devoted father of Roger and Samantha Bambi, father-in-law to Karen and Marc and a dearly loved grandad to Alexander, Jamie and Estelle and dearest brother of Ray, Ken (deceased), Beryl (deceased), Pauline and Barry. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral, at Mintlyn Crematorium, on Friday, 2nd October, 2020 at 10:00am. Donations, if desired, for Alzheimer's Research UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 25, 2020