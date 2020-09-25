Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Resources
More Obituaries for William COOK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William COOK

Notice Condolences

William COOK Notice
COOK

William (Bill) Thomas

On the 21st September, 2020, peacefully at Fridhem Rest Home, Heacham. Beloved husband of Joan (deceased), much loved and devoted father of Roger and Samantha Bambi, father-in-law to Karen and Marc and a dearly loved grandad to Alexander, Jamie and Estelle and dearest brother of Ray, Ken (deceased), Beryl (deceased), Pauline and Barry. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral, at Mintlyn Crematorium, on Friday, 2nd October, 2020 at 10:00am. Donations, if desired, for Alzheimer's Research UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -