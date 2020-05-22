|
|
HILTON
William Roy
'Bill'
of Southery, passed away peacefully on 15th May 2020 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn aged 69. Dearly loved husband of Moira, treasured dad of Allan and Sally, dear father-in-law of Marie and Neil and very special gradad of Macy, Isaac and Finlay. A dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend. Bill will be missed by all that knew him. A private family service due to current restrictions will take place on Thursday 4th June. Donations if desired will be collected at a celebration of Bill's life to be arrangedat a later date. All enquiries to PR Bowers & Son Funeral Directors, Anmer Cottage, Northwold, IP26 5LN. Tel: 01366 727432
Published in Lynn News on May 22, 2020