Rosedale Funeral Home Ltd
Rosedale House, 63 Victoria Road
Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE
01379 640810
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
12:30
Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium
Bury St
Edmunds
View Map
William INSTRALL Notice
INSTRALL

William 'Billy'

of Fair Green, Diss, died suddenly on the 28th December 2019 aged 77 years. Formerly of Ivy Todd, Necton, Swaffham. Dearly loved partner of Jenny Lyne, special dad to Darren and China, beloved brother of Brenda and Michael, dear stepdad of Adam, Louis and Sophie, grandad, grandpa Billy and Grandbill to his many loved and loving grandchildren. Greatly missed by all his friends. Funeral Service at The Abbey Chapel, The West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds, IP28 6RR on Tuesday 4th February 2020 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please but donations may be given to Macmillan Cancer Support at the service or sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 28, 2020
