William RAYNER

Notice Condolences

William RAYNER Notice
RAYNER William 'Bill'

On the 13th September, 2020, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, with his family around him, aged 86 years, of Walpole Cross Keys. Dearly loved husband of Christine (Penny), loving dad of Glenda, Sue, Diane and David. A dear father-in-law to Steve and Andrew and a much loved grandad and great-grandad. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Stoma Care Fund QEH, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 18, 2020
