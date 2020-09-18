|
|
RUSSELL
William 'Billy'
of Hunstanton, passed away peacefully at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday 29th August, aged 87 years. Sadly missed by son Alan and Tina, Grandchildren Claire, Billy, Michelle and Mark (deceased) and Great-Grandchildren Ciaran, Carwyn, Imogen and Ben. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday 28th September at 10.45am. Family flowers only. Donations if desired for Cancer Care & Treatment Fund QEH may be made at the service or sent to John Lincoln Funeral Director's, 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton, PE36 6AG.
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 18, 2020