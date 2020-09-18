Home

John Lincoln Funeral Directors (Hunstanton, Kings Lynn)
40 Greevegate
Hunstanton, Norfolk PE36 6AG
01485 534421
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 28, 2020
10:45
Mintlyn Crematorium
William RUSSELL

William RUSSELL Notice
RUSSELL

William 'Billy'

of Hunstanton, passed away peacefully at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday 29th August, aged 87 years. Sadly missed by son Alan and Tina, Grandchildren Claire, Billy, Michelle and Mark (deceased) and Great-Grandchildren Ciaran, Carwyn, Imogen and Ben. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday 28th September at 10.45am. Family flowers only. Donations if desired for Cancer Care & Treatment Fund QEH may be made at the service or sent to John Lincoln Funeral Director's, 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton, PE36 6AG.
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 18, 2020
