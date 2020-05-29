|
TAWN
William
Passed away on the 18th May, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 85 years. A much loved husband of Beryl and a dearly loved dad of Jane and Victoria. A dear father-in-law and grandad. A Chartered Surveyor in King's Lynn for many years. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Dogs Trust, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 29, 2020