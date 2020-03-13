Home

Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
13:45
Mintlyn Crematorium

William WAGG

William WAGG Notice
WAGG

William (Bill)

Of Clenchwarton passed away peacefully after a short illness at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital on 28th February, 2020 aged 91 years. Dear husband of Beryl, father of Ivan and Graham (deceased) father-in-law of Terri and Pauline, a beloved grandad and great grandad and dear brother of Janet. Funeral service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday 27th March at 1.45pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for West Newton Ward QEH and Parkinsons UK may be made at the service or sent to:- John Lincoln F/D's 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton, PE36 6AG
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 13, 2020
