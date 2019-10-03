Home

A J Coggles Funeral Directors (Kings Lynn)
1 Blackfriars Street
Kings Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1NN
01553 766795
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
12:30
St Margaret's Church
Burnham Norton
BOLDERSTONE

Winifred 'Winnie'

Peacefully on 25th September 2019, at Tapping House, aged 79, formerly of Burnham Market. Cherished wife of George, much loved mum of Peter, Margaret and John, loving mum-in-law of Gill, Barry and Sandra, adored nanny of Sean, Terri, Katie, Ashley, Daniel, step nan of Natalie and a beloved great-nanny. Funeral Service at St Margaret's Church, Burnham Norton, on Thursday 10th October at 12.30pm, followed by a private burial. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House, may be made at the service, or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, King's Lynn PE30 1NN.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 3, 2019
