HOWLETT
Winifred (Winnie)
Peacefully on November 30th 2019, after a short illness, at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 96, of Watlington, formerly of Marham. Much loved mum, mum in law, nan and great-grandma. Funeral Service at St Peters and St Pauls Church, Watlington, on Tuesday 7th January at 2pm. Followed by a burial in the churchyard. Donations if desired for East Anglian Air Ambulance, may be made at the service or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, King's Lynn. PE30 1NN
Published in Lynn News on Dec. 13, 2019