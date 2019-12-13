Home

A J Coggles Funeral Directors (Kings Lynn)
1 Blackfriars Street
Kings Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1NN
01553 766795
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
14:00
St Peters and St Pauls Church
Watlington
Winifred HOWLETT Notice
HOWLETT

Winifred (Winnie)

Peacefully on November 30th 2019, after a short illness, at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 96, of Watlington, formerly of Marham. Much loved mum, mum in law, nan and great-grandma. Funeral Service at St Peters and St Pauls Church, Watlington, on Tuesday 7th January at 2pm. Followed by a burial in the churchyard. Donations if desired for East Anglian Air Ambulance, may be made at the service or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, King's Lynn. PE30 1NN
Published in Lynn News on Dec. 13, 2019
