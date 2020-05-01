Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
LORD Winifred (Win)

On the 27th April, 2020, peacefully at Amberley Hall, aged 97 years, formerly of Middleton and King's Lynn. Beloved wife of the late George. Loving mum to Trevor, much loved nan, great-nan and great-great-nan. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Amberley Hall Amenity Fund, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 1, 2020
