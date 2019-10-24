|
|
RUTLAND
Yvonne
On 21st October 2019 peacefully at home in Dersingham with her daughter by her side, Yvonne aged 86 years. Dearly loved widow of Bob, loving mum of Diane. Sister-in-law, Cousin and a special friend to Ray. Funeral service at St Nichola's Church, Dersingham on Wednesday 6th November at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Dementia UK may be made at the service or sent to John Lincoln, 38, Manor Road, Dersingham PE31 6LH
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 24, 2019