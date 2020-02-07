Home

Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
tragically passed away on 13th January 2020 aged 21 years. Memorial Service to take place at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday 14 th February 2020 at 12.15pm. Private family burial to take place at Gayton Road Cemetery at 1.15pm. All are welcome to join the family for light refreshments after the service at, The Swan Inn, South Wootton. Family flowers only, donations if desired for the Air Ambulance and Blood Bike may be made at the service. All Enquires to Co-operative Funeralcare, Wootton Road, Kings Lynn. PE30 4EX. Tel: 01553 768970
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 7, 2020
