|
|
|
MELLING Ada On November 13th, 2020
peacefully at her home in
St Annes, aged 92 years.
A much loved sister,
aunt and cousin.
'Forever in our hearts'
Service to take place at
St Annes Parish Church on
Tuesday 24th November at
11 a.m. prior to interment at
Park Cemetery, Lytham.
Due to current circumstances
attendance is by invitation only.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of flowers,
if so desired, may be sent for
Trinity Hospice c/o
and all further enquiries to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors
Rose Court Funeral Home
1A St David's Road North
St Annes, FY8 2AT
Tel: 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Nov. 19, 2020