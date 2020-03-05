|
|
|
LEE Agnes Treasured memories of a
dearly loved and greatly missed mother who died suddenly
on February 22nd 2020.
Tears still gently fall
which others never see,
for a very loving mother
who meant the world to me.
In life you gave me many things, gifts both great and small,
but most of all you gave me
love the greatest gift of all.
Thank you mum for all the wonderful happy memories.
Till we meet again, all our love,
from your loving Children
Beverley and Jonathan,
Son-In-law Gordon,
Daughter-In-Law Cathryn.
Grandchildren Gillian, Steven, Thomas and Bethany.
Step Grandchildren Chloe
and Max. Great Grandchildren
Alexis and Roman.
Nite nite, God bless mum.
Service and cremation at
Lytham Crematorium on
Tuesday 10th March at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be sent
to the British Lung Foundation
c/o the funeral director,
David Pope,
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street, Lytham,
FY8 5EW Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Mar. 5, 2020