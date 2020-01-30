|
|
|
REV. ALAN RAWE 07-07-1929 to 18-12-2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Rev. Alan Rawe
announce his peaceful passing on Wednesday December 18th 2019 aged 90 years.
Alan will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 34 years, Margaret, his children, Tim and Judy, their spouses, children and grandchildren.
Across his career in the Church of England Alan served a number of parishes across the country
and latterly serving with the Mission to Seafarers. Retirement opened the door to further service assisting in parishes in Lytham, his last home. He will be particularly remembered for his warm smile freely given to all.
Funeral Service to be held at Landican Crematorium, Wirral with Rev Graham Cousins Officiating on Monday
10th February 2020 at 2pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to
Dementia UK.
Co op Funeralcare
32 St Andrews Road South,
St Annes, Lancashire
FY8 1PS, 01253 725795
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Jan. 30, 2020