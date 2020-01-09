Home

Box Bros Ltd Funeral Directors (Blackpool)
13/15 Hawes Side Lane
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 4AP
01253 791500
Amy Mansfeld Notice
Mansfeld Amy On 30th December 2019, Amy aged 84 years, much loved mum of Heather, Stella, Victoria and Richard, Mother in Law of Robert, loving Nana of Ryan, Charlotte, Emily, Rebecca, Dominic and Grace and Great Grandma of Ella Jane. Service at St. Annes United Reformed Church on Thursday 16th January 2020 at 1:00 pm prior to cremation at Park Crematorium Lytham at 2:00 pm. Donations if desired may be sent for North West Air Ambulance. Enquiries, donations and floral tributes to Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service, Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Jan. 9, 2020
