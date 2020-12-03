|
|
|
WHITAKER Andrea
(nee Saynor) On Friday 20th November 2020
in Victoria Hospital, Blackpool
Andrea Aged 73 years.
Beloved wife of Russ (deceased),
much loved mum of Colin and Eleanor, dear mother-in-law
of Claire and Garry,
loving grandma of Eva and Zak
and dearest sister of John.
Andrea will be loved
and remembered always
by family and friends.
Due to the current covid restrictions, a family service and cremation will take place at Lytham Park Crematorium on Friday 11th December 2020
at 12.30.
The service will be live streamed
new.fylde.gov.uk/LPCC
Password is LPCC
Family flowers only but
donations are invited for the
British Heart Foundation
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
Mark F H Rae Funeral Directors,
11 Wood Street,
St Anne's on Sea,
FY8 1QS.
Tel 01253 789000
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Dec. 3, 2020