|
|
|
Gillibrand Angela Ellen
(nee Williams) Passed away peacefully on
September 15th, 2020,
aged 84 years,
in The Hamptons Care Centre after a brave struggle with her health.
The dearly loved wife of Syd,
dear mother of Paul, Simon and Jonathan, treasured grandmother of Joseph, Theodore and Henry and a much loved mother in law and aunt.
'Angela will be very sadly
missed by all her family and friends and the many people she touched with her kindness'
Due to current circumstances
the funeral service will be for immediate family only.
A Service to Celebrate Angela's life will be held at a later date.
Please hold her in your prayers.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired, may be sent for
Brian House Children's Hospice c/o
and all further enquiries to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors
Rose Court Funeral Home
1A St David's Road North
St Annes, FY8 2AT
Tel: 01253 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Sept. 18, 2020