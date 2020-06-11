|
RICH Anne Peacefully at her home in Lytham
on 6th June 2020
with her loving family at her side,
Anne aged 72 years.
Beloved partner of
Robert for 20 years,
dearly loved cousin of
Cynthia, Pat, Steve and Linda,
dear friend of Alan,
loving aunty of Julie, Katie,
Chloe and Anna
and great aunt of their children.
Anne will be sorely missed by all her family, numerous friends and wonderful neighbours.
Due to the current circumstances Anne's funeral will be private.
Donations in memory of Anne may be sent to the RNLI Lytham Lifeboat c/o the Funeral Director, David Pope,
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street, Lytham FY8 5EW Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on June 11, 2020