|
|
|
SCHOFIELD Anne On September 14th, 2020 peacefully in
Lytham Court Nursing Home
aged 83 years
and of Lytham St Annes.
The dearly loved wife of Arnold, much loved mum of Richard, Chris and Peter and a treasured granny to Gavin, Henry, William and Ava.
'We will love you forever'
Due to current circumstances
the funeral service will be for immediate family only.
Please hold the family
in your thoughts on
Thursday September 24th, 2020.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers
if so desired, may be sent
for Save the Children
c/o and all further enquiries to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors,
Rose Court Funeral Home,
1A St David's Road North,
St Annes, FY8 2AT.
Tel: 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Sept. 17, 2020