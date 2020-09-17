Home

POWERED BY

Services
Horsfield & Family Funerals
Rose Court Funeral Home
Lytham St Annes, Lancashire FY82AT
01253 781011
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Schofield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Schofield

Notice Condolences

Anne Schofield Notice
SCHOFIELD Anne On September 14th, 2020 peacefully in
Lytham Court Nursing Home
aged 83 years
and of Lytham St Annes.

The dearly loved wife of Arnold, much loved mum of Richard, Chris and Peter and a treasured granny to Gavin, Henry, William and Ava.

'We will love you forever'

Due to current circumstances
the funeral service will be for immediate family only.
Please hold the family
in your thoughts on
Thursday September 24th, 2020.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers
if so desired, may be sent
for Save the Children
c/o and all further enquiries to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors,
Rose Court Funeral Home,
1A St David's Road North,
St Annes, FY8 2AT.
Tel: 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Sept. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -