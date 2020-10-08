|
|
|
Schofield Arnold and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to
Save the Children received, during their recent sad loss of Anne.
Grateful thanks to the Manager and staff at Lytham Court Nursing Home who cared for Anne, to Margaret's Florist for the beautiful floral tribute and The Eagle at Weeton for the excellent meal.
Special thanks to Stephen Scholes for his kind and comforting ministrations and to Deborah Horsfield of Horsfield & Family Funeral Directors for her
caring, dignified and professional funeral services.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 8, 2020