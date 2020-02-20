|
|
|
KEVIN Antony (Tony) Peacefully on 6th February 2020 in Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
Tony, aged 81 years.
Will be sadly missed
by his family and friends.
Service and cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Friday 21st February 2020
at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired,
may be sent for
"Brian House Children's Hospice"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead ad Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House,
Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Feb. 20, 2020