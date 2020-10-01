|
|
|
ASPIN Arnold On September 24th, 2020
peacefully at his home in
St Annes aged 95 years,
formerly of Higher Wheelton
and Blackburn.
Beloved husband
of the late Glenda,
father of Gillian and Jonathan,
father in law to Andrew and Susan
and a much loved grandpa
and great grandpa.
'Will be very sadly missed'
Due to current circumstances
the funeral service will be
for immediate family only.
Please hold the family in
your thoughts on
Friday October 9th, 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of flowers
if so desired, may be sent for
Trinity Hospice c/o
and all further enquiries to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors
Rose Court Funeral Home
1A St David's Road North
St Annes, FY8 2AT
Tel: 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 1, 2020