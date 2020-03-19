|
DRAPER Arthur Brian
(Brian) Passed away peacefully at home in his favourite chair, on the evening of Tuesday 3rd March 2020,
aged 80 years.
We have sadly lost a true Gentleman, loving husband to Julie, father, grandfather,
great grandfather, RAF Pilot
and friend to many.
The funeral service will be held at Lytham Park Crematorium, Friday 20th March 2020 at 14.00.
Family flowers only please, donations to the
RAF Benevolent Fund c/o
Lytham Funeral Service,
42 Clifton Street, Lytham FY8 5EW.
Tel: 01253 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Mar. 19, 2020