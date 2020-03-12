|
NEWMAN Arthur Arthur died peacefully on
Monday 2nd March at
The Hamptons Care Centre
aged 91 years and 1 day.
Loving husband of the late
Joan Newman and dear dad to
Roslyn, Roger and Alan.
His grandchildren and
great grandchildren
will also miss him greatly.
A talented singer with
Steffani's Silver Songsters in his youth, Dad made friends easily
and he will be missed by all.
Funeral Service to be held at
Lytham Crematorium on
Wednesday 18th March
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired
in support of the
Arthur Newman Memorial Trophy at Ashton Gardens Bowling Club.
Co-op Funeralcare
32 St Andrews Road South
St Annes FY8 1PS
01253 725795
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Mar. 12, 2020