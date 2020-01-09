|
|
|
McNUTT
Audrey Peacefully on 4th January 2020 with her family at her side,
Audrey, formerly of Freckleton.
Beloved wife of the late Bill McNutt, loving mother of the late Alan Dagger and a dearly loved mother in law, nana, great nana,
sister and aunty.
Funeral Service at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Lytham on Wednesday 22nd January at 11.00am followed by cremation at Lytham Crematorium at 12.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be sent to Diabetes UK c/o the
Funeral Director, David Pope, Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street, Lytham FY8 5EW Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Jan. 9, 2020