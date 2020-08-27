|
|
|
HARRISON Barbara May On August 22nd, 2020
peacefully in
Delaheys Nursing Home,
aged 93 years
and of St Annes-on-Sea.
Beloved wife of the
late James (Jim)
and a loving mother of
Christopher and Karami.
Barbara enjoyed a long,
happy and blessed life.
Due to current circumstances
the funeral service will be
for immediate family only.
Please hold the family in your thoughts and prayers on
Friday September 4th, 2020.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers
if so desired, may be sent for
The Salvation Army or
The Leprosy Mission
c/o and all further enquiries to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors,
Rose Court Funeral Home,
1A St David's Road North,
St Annes, FY8 2AT.
Tel: 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Aug. 27, 2020