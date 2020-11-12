|
|
|
McGUINNESS
Barbara Peacefully on 4th November 2020
at her home in Freckleton with her
family by her side, Barbara
aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of Peter, much loved mum of Maria, Julie and Francis,
dear mother in law of Chris,Nick and Lesley, loving grandma and great grandma.
Barbara will be greatly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Requiem Mass at Holy Family Catholic Church, Warton and Freckleton on Thursday 19th November at 11.00am
followed by cremation at Lytham Park Crematorium.
Due to current guidelines, attendance at the funeral is by invitation only.
Barbara's funeral will be live streamed and can be viewed at Channel 2
https://briandavidfilms.co.uk/livestream/channel2
Password 4337 Family flowers only please, donations if desired
may be sent to
North West Air Ambulance
c/o the Funeral Director,
David Pope,
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street,
Lytham FY8 5EW
Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Nov. 12, 2020