|
|
|
SMITH Barbara On February 10th, 2020,
peacefully after a short stay in Alistre Lodge Nursing Home,
aged 89 years,
and of St Annes-on-Sea.
Beloved wife of the late Donald
and a loving mother of David.
'Much Loved'
Service and cremation to take place at Park Crematorium, Lytham on Friday February 28th
at 1.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
may be sent for Dementia UK
c/o the funeral director.
All further enquiries please to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors,
Rose Court Funeral Home,
1A St David's Road North,
St Annes, FY8 2AT.
Tel: 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Feb. 20, 2020