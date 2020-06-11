|
|
|
COOKSON Barrie (Baz) Barrie passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on
27th May 2020, aged 77 years. Loving partner
of Margaret for 47 years,
dear father to Andrew & Joanne, Alan, Philip and Michelle.
"Will be very sadly missed by his family and many friends."
A Private family funeral
service will be held at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Wednesday 17th June 2020
at 11.00 a.m.
Donations in memory
of Baz may be sent for
"Blue Skies Hospital Fund"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, Funeral Directors
The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes, FY8 1ND.
Tel. 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on June 11, 2020