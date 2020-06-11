Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roland L Whitehead & Daughter Funeral Directors (Lytham St Annes)
The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1ND
01253 780860
Resources
More Obituaries for Barrie Cookson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barrie Cookson

Notice Condolences

Barrie Cookson Notice
COOKSON Barrie (Baz) Barrie passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on
27th May 2020, aged 77 years. Loving partner
of Margaret for 47 years,
dear father to Andrew & Joanne, Alan, Philip and Michelle.
"Will be very sadly missed by his family and many friends."
A Private family funeral
service will be held at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Wednesday 17th June 2020
at 11.00 a.m.
Donations in memory
of Baz may be sent for
"Blue Skies Hospital Fund"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, Funeral Directors
The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes, FY8 1ND.
Tel. 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on June 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -