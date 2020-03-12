|
|
|
CUNLIFFE Beryl On March 8th, 2020
Beryl passed away peacefully
in The Hamptons Care Centre,
St Annes-on-Sea,
aged 102 years.
Dearly loved wife of Jim,
much loved mum of Sue and Peter,
a cherished gran to Charlotte and Katie and great gran to Myles.
'Forever in our hearts.'
Service and cremation to take place at Park Crematorium, Lytham on Tuesday 17th March
at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu, if so desired,
may be sent for the RSPB or
Prostate Cancer UK c/o
and all further enquiries please to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors,
Rose Court Funeral Home
1A St David's Road North
St Annes, FY8 2AT
Tel: 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Mar. 12, 2020