Whiteley Beryl Following a short illness, Beryl passed away peacefully at home on Monday November 9th, 2020.
Devoted wife of the late
Tony Whiteley and much loved Mum to Dan. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Her funeral mass will take place at St Annes RC Church, Westby Mills on Friday 4th December at 11.45 am, followed by interment at Poulton New Cemetery at 1:45pm. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, attendance is strictly by invitation only. Donations if desired
to Trinity Hospice Blackpool in lieu of flowers.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Blackpool.
Tel: 596754.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Nov. 26, 2020
