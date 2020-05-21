|
WRIGHT BERYL Passed away on
28th April 2020, aged 83 years,
dearly loved wife of Bryan and
loving mother of Joanne and
grandma of "Dylan"
(Joanne's guide dog).
Beryl will be greatly missed
by all who knew her.
Beryl's funeral took place at
Park Crematorium, Lytham
on Monday 11th May 2020.
Donations in memory of Beryl
may be given for
Macmillan Cancer Support
or Guide Dogs for the Blind.
All enquiries c/o
Marsdens Funeral Home,
148 Lytham Road, Warton.
Tel: 01772 634100
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on May 21, 2020